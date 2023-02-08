A 2-Hour show ahead of Brian Noonan tonight and he kicks things off with a recap of the State of the Union, more importantly to Brian, the death of civility in America. When did it change? Is politics to blame for it? Brian heads to the phones to hear from the fans to hear from them on the issue. A heated debate about the consumption and production of ice ensues with Brian and producer Tommy as they discuss the difference between buying and making the product. James Corden retiring, Taco Bell breakfast, and prop bets for the big game this Sunday. All of this, and more, on WTMJ Nights!