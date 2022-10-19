Ryan Wrecker is in for a 3 hour edition of WTMJ Nights and its a jam packed episode! There is a new proposal to re-design 794, maybe get rid of it completely, Ryan calls to you fans to hear how you think the project will effect the city and metro area. Darrell Brooks is in court again today and he continues to turn heads with his “uncharacteristic” approach. Red light cameras could be coming to Milwaukee, and Ryan thinks this is a grab for the city. James Corden banned from NYC Restaurant, Harry Styles hit on stage, and Tom Brady comparing the NFL to the military, all of this and more, on WTMJ Nights!