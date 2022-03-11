On todays show, Scott takes a trip down memory lane – Where were you two years ago today? It is the two year anniversary for the first outbreak of the COVID pandemic and Scott takes calls and texts recalling your memories, good or bad, of the anniversery.

Plus, the happiest city in America was announced. Fremont, California came out up top on the list. What makes it so happy? Scott is joined by the Mayor of that city, Lily Mei! Hear her thoughts about her city and why they are always so dang happy!

Catch the full, commercial-free episode right here!

The happiest city in America?

An ode to the cruller.