We all have our go-to methods on how to deal with angry drivers. Some gestures maybe more vulgar than others. But Scott Warras has discovered a new way to deal with the folks who have too much metal to their pedal. It is a radio freindly jesture, and it is sure to take any aggresive driver behind the wheel off guard.

Plus, Scott inspires others to share how they deal with frustrated drivers. The callers come in a tad underwhelming. But, Mike in Huebertus does something that you have never heard of anyone doing before.

Breathe deep. Listen along. And make sure to keep a smile on your face.

Beep-beep