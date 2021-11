They call it “fight or flight” a reflex that every human possesses. The real question is, when will the time come to use said reflex, and how will you react?

Greg “Pancake” Hill had such a moment last weekend. His best friend’s wife started choking on a piece of candy. The rest, is history. The entire recount of the story can be heard right here. Plus, Pcake’s best friend calls in to clear the air and give his perspective!