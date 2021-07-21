A Wisconsin bar, Crow Bar and Grill in Mishicot, was offering promotions for patrons to visit their bar to watch game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and the Suns. As with any good bar promotion, it involves free drinks! Their deal was that for every free throw made by Giannis during game 6, the bar offers free shots to those in attendance. Giannis owning a 59% playoff free throw percentage, seemed like a safe bet! However, Giannis went 17-19 from the charity stripe! 17-19!! We decided it would be good to talk to the owner Andrea Novak. How did this promotion go from a monetary standpoint? Who’s idea was this? Did people really take all 17 shots?! All questions were answered with Scott’s interview with Andrea right here!