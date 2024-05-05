Mayor Cavalier Johnson recently proclaimed April 7th, 2024 as “Milwaukee Record Day” in honor of the publication’s ten year anniversary. Today, WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down with the Milwaukee Record’s co-founders, Matt Wild and Tyler Maas, for a hilarious discussion about music, culture, gentle sarcasm, and much more on this edition of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

MATT WILD: Speaking of really dumb ideas, it was a couple years ago when the Brewers had won, I forget how many games in a row, and then the big thing was, oh, George Webb will, you know, give out a free burger. So, there were all these stories about people who had saved their George Webb burgers from, like, 1982. They had them, like, in the freezer or whatever. Someone had their burger bronzed and, you know, put up above their fireplace. So, I had the dumb idea, I’m like, hey, this is happening again, I’m going to wait in line, get my free George Webb burger, and then I’m going to bury it in the woods, and I will exhume it in one year just to see what it looks like. I buried it in a county park.

LIBBY COLLINS: Without a permit.

MATT WILD: Without a permit, yes.

A year later, when the Brewers weren’t doing so hot, we went back to the woods, dug it up. And I wrote an article about that, and sure enough, I don’t know how long it took, a couple minutes — and it was in good fun — but Milwaukee County Parks was like, you know you need a permit for that.

LIBBY COLLINS: Did you get a fine?

MATT WILD: No, thankfully, you know, but I’m on their radar.