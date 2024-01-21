MPD’s Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner grew up on Milwaukee’s northwest side, and she sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to talk about her Broadway aspirations, her hopes for the future of policing in Milwaukee, and more on this edition of WTMJ Conversations.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF NICOLE WALDNER: When I was 12 and my sister was 11, we had swim practice at Marshall High School, which was about three blocks away from our home, and we walked in, and our house was burglarized. And that’s when I was like, yeah, I don’t like feeling this way. And so, that’s when things started to change for me, and I think that’s actually when there was really no other option for me than to do the work that I do. Because I did not like the way that I felt. And my sister handled it worse than I did, she had nightmares, she wanted to move, whereas I wanted to get them.

LIBBY COLLINS: What do you mean, “you wanted to get them”?

ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF NICOLE WALDNER: I wanted to find out who did this — took away my safety — arrest them and put them in jail.