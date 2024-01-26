Every week on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News, we like to honor and celebrate an Everyday Hero. These ‘heroes’ are average Jon/Jane Doe’s who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they would be saving a life!

On Thursday, we celebrated Majiah Washington, of Portland, Oregon. Washington was hailed a hero after she put herself in danger in order to save the life of a 9-month-old baby, earlier this month.

