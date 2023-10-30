As Israeli troops and tanks push into Gaza, citizens of Israel are coming to grips with more the potential for more bloodshed.

“My Facebook feed looks like one big funeral,” Yinam Cohen, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, told WTMJ. “Names and stories of people who were killed or massacred. It’s heart-breaking.”

Moving forward, it’s Cohen’s hope the future of Gaza can be free of Hamas.

“Hopefully we can help civilians in Gaza rebuild and re-construct under a regime that is not a terrorist organization,” Cohen said. “To offer them a future.”

“This is not something Israel can not do alone, but with the support of the International community and Arab States. To find better solutions for the Gazans and the Israelis.”