Three-hour plus rehearsals ahead of the big performance at the big monument.

Mike Jones is the Greendale High School Choir Director who has been warming up his students for their big moment where they will preform a set in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Practicing for the show has been hard work, but raising money for the trip was the bigger challenge. The students are covering the cost of the trip themselves through numerous fundraising efforts. And all the hard work is finally paying off.

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano caught up with students of Greendale High School as well as director Mike Jones before they hit the road. Listen to the full feature right here: