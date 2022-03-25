Looking for some extra cash this summer? Are you a fan of festival season in Milwaukee?

Combine the best of both by working, not only Summerfest, but a plethora of other festivals that come to town. Chief Operating Officer & Vice President of Marketing for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Sarah Pancheri joined Wisconsin’s Morning News Friday to talk about the numerous opportunities people of all ages have to work their favorite festivals in Milwaukee.

Festival season officially kicks off in less than 50 days so the rush to hire individuals ready to work is in full force. They will be hosting a job fair on April 2nd.

Listen to Sarah’s full appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here: