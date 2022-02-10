On Wednesday night, hundreds turned out to hear Milwaukee’s seven mayoral candidates try to differentiate themselves just days before the primary election.

Marina Dimitrijevic, Bob Donovan, Ieshuh Griffin, Cavalier Johnson, Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson and Lena Taylor all participated in a Forum at Turner Hall.

TODAY’s TMJ4’s Charles Benson was one of the moderators.

“It was good to see democracy in action here,” said Benson.”

“This election, I think, is critically important. We don’t have many open seats when it comes to the Mayor’s office over the last six decades. So this is a unique opportunity.”

The primary election takes place Tuesday, February 15th.

For much more from Benson on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.