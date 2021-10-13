Now that the Brewers season is over, all eyes switch to potential off-season moves.

One move already making headlines this morning is that the New York Mets are interested in Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

On September 22 while recording for an episode of WTMJ Conversations, WTMJ’s Gene Mueller posed the following question to Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio.

GENE MUELLER- I notice his name popping up in some of the New York tabloids as possibly being a target for the New York Mets as they work forward on what they’re going to do in their future. That they may try to woo him away. Would you let that happen? Will you let them talk to him?

MARK ATTANASIO- David is an immensely talented executive. Not only a talented baseball ops executive. In the money management business, we manage $35 billion. We see a lot of management teams, in fact over 30 years, and he’s a talented executive for any industry. And so, he’s going to get a lot of attention, especially in a business that’s competitive. Look, ultimately it will be his decision on what he wants to do. I just love what he’s brought to Milwaukee and the team. And we’re gonna do everything we can to keep him here.

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.