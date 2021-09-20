Did you catch it on Saturday night?

If you weren’t watching closely, you just might’ve missed it.

With a win over the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season.

This one felt different, though.

The champagne soaked carpet in the Brewers clubhouse should still be drying this morning.

Instead, there was no dogpile on the mound after the final out.

No hugs.

No incredible Uecker call or subsequent fist pumps in the locker room.

Just high-fives, smiles, and a team with bigger fish to fry.

The “ho-hum” nature of their celebration, or lack thereof, says so much about how far this organization has come.

We’re not that far removed from this being a momentous accomplishment.

Compare how you felt Saturday night with how you felt when they clinched in 2008.

Both great feelings, but different.

If you’re missing the smell of champagne in the September air, don’t fret.

The celebrations will come.

The Brewers are saving them for later this week when they clinch the NL Central crown.

But let’s not take for granted what they accomplished on Saturday night, and just how far they’ve come in such a short period of time.

