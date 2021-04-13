Spring time is upon is, and so is the return of the dreaded mosquito.

It may seem early, but WTMJ’s Gene Mueller was getting reports of people already getting bites, so we checked in with an expert.

“There are mosquitoes out there, not in huge numbers. I have had very few reports at this point,” says Patrick (PJ) Liesch—the Wisconsin Bug Guy— and the director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab.

“What’s most likely going on is in Wisconsin, we’ve got a bunch of different mosquito species- close to 60 or so different species actually- and there are certain species that overwinter as adults in protected spots. And when it warms up just enough, those mosquitoes can become active. With the weather we’ve had recently, it doesn’t surprise me that those overwintering adult mosquitoes would be active.

Liesch thinks It will still be awhile until we see our full batch of summer mosquitoes.

For the full interview with Liesch on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.