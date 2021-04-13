There’s a lot not to like about Julian Edelman.

The former Patriots wide receiver is retiring, hanging ’em up after failing a physical on Monday.

Almost immediately, the merits of Edelman’s career set Twitter ablaze.

Is he a Hall-of-Famer?

Like I said, there’s a lot not to like.

The shifty slot receiver missed two full seasons due to injury. He was suspended for 4 games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He was fined countless times for reckless blocks and dirty hits. And he played for arguably the most hated organization in professional sports since the start of the 21st century. He’s a modest 75th all-time receptions and an even more uninspiring in 156th all-time in receiving yards. I understand if you don’t deem him worth of a gold jacket.

Edelman does, however, have the stat credentials when it matters most: in the playoffs.

He’s 2nd all-time in playoff receiving yards and receptions behind only Jerry Rice.

He won a Super Bowl MVP.

He had one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history in the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

But the Hall of Fame isn’t just about statistics. It’s about narrative.

Edelman changed the NFL as we know it.

Every team in football is constantly searching for a wide receiver built in the Edelman mold.

The Packers are doing it right now.

Shifty, smart, tough, creative, unguardable.

Those guys simply don’t grow on trees.

I don’t like Julian Edelman. I think he’s cocky, brash, and often times dirty.

But I don’t think you can tell the story of the NFL without mentioning his name.

He’s Hall of Fame worthy in my book.

