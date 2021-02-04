The Super Bowl is this Sunday.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL announced that they would invite 7,500 health care workers to the big game.

All 32 teams will be represented, with workers taking part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers today selected four local healthcare heroes from Bellin Health to attend the game in Tampa Bay as their guests on February 7.

One of those four is Lucy Bellerud. Here’s a note from her employer:

Bellerud is a Respiratory Therapist that has been with Bellin Health for 19 years and is highly respected by colleagues, nurses and physicians for her exceptional care. With this disease, respiratory therapists are on the front lines and critical to the caregiving process. One particular patient, who unfortunately ended up passing away from COVID, made an indelible mark on her. During the patient’s stay, Bellerud had the opportunity to witness the patient reconciling with his daughter after their relationship had been severed more than 20 years earlier. Bellerud also aided in allowing the man’s wife to be with him during his final days. Bellerud shares stories about the highs and lows of being at the bedside and providing care to those who cannot have families at their bedside. She is an avid believer in the vaccine and was the second one at Bellin Health to get vaccinated.

