Super Bowl 55 kicks off in Tampa on Sunday at 5:30, and man, it’s going to sting.

Don’t get me wrong, it’ll be a great game.

The defending champion Chiefs visit all-time great Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

It’s an incredible matchup.

But it’s going to bring back the sour taste of defeat in the mouths of every single Packers fan.

Bring some Listerine, I guess.

Two things here…

1) 62% of you are liars. WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi ran a Twitter poll in which 62% of respondents said they’d either have the game on in the background or not watch at all. Stop lying to yourself. You’re going to watch the game. It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a national holiday. I think Monday should be a national holiday for us all to recover from our collective Buffalo Chicken Dip coma. People who don’t even care about football watch the Super Bowl. You’re gonna watch.

2) Don’t root for the Buccaneers. I’ve always been the type of sports fan that can’t root for the team that knocked me out. I understand there are fans that feel the opposite. This year is different. It hurts too much for the Packers. It’s too close. It’s too fresh. The Chiefs are so darned likable. And the Bucs have Tom Brady.

As far as I’m concerned, we’re all Chiefs fans on Sunday.