Discover a classic lounge at Bryant’s in Milwaukee (Milwaukee County)

If you’re seeking a quintessential cocktail lounge experience, visit Bryant’s in Milwaukee. Bryant’s was established in 1938, making it the oldest cocktail lounge in the city.

The bartenders can prepare more than 400 top-notch drinks, but you won’t find a menu here. If you’re feeling intimidated, just ask them for a suggestion!

The custom booths, stylish wallpaper and dim lighting complement the mid-century cocktails being served. It’s not just the drinks and decorations crafting the atmosphere. Bryant’s follows rules of etiquette to maintain the environment of a classic cocktail lounge, including no yelling, swearing or “drunken renditions of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way.’”

Sip in chic fashion at Beloit’s 5bar (Rock County)

In Beloit, there’s a home away from home at 5bar. The owners designed this cocktail lounge to feel like a living room decked out in 1960s-era furnishings for a “dive bar-chic” look. The cocktail creations are just as creative as the decorations.

Curated drink options are handcrafted with house-made syrups, locally grown herbs and produce, and fresh-squeezed citrus. 5bar’s name pays homage to the five senses and the five perceptions of taste, which the lounge’s craft beverages wonderfully activate. For the dog-lovers, you might want to visit for the friendly house dogs often hanging out at 5bar!

Find craft concoctions and a unique ambiance in Lake Geneva (Walworth County)

For a two-in-one experience, travel to Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva.

This boutique hotel features two distinct cocktail lounges open to the public.The Apothecary is stylishly themed like the 1880s and pays homage to the physician who originally owned the mansion.The Speakeasy will require you to know the password before getting in.Hint: Follow Maxwell Mansion on social media for clues.

The bartenders craft drinks incorporating house-made syrups and a range of spirits, and seasonal cocktails keep visits feeling fresh. Maxwell Mansion also prides itself on making delicious spirit-free cocktails. Before you make your visit, check the mansion’s website for hours as the bars are sometimes closed for private events.

Enjoy well-crafted, spirit-free drinks in Racine (Racine County)

Don’t get it muddled, not all craft cocktails need to contain alcohol. Make a trip to Racine for fantastic non-alcoholic drinks at Inmoxicated. This establishment could easily be confused with the other taverns downtown. You’ll find standard bar games like darts and pool, events like karaoke nights and celebrations on holidays like Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day.

But the premium-quality beverages being served are alcohol free. It’s all with the mission of providing a space to normalize the decision not to drink alcohol and for non-drinkers to connect. Try a classic cocktail like an Old Fashioned, White Russian or Margarita crafted with alcohol-free spirits. Or choose from a large selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and other beverages.

