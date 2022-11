The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a 5-0 start, and look to keep things going tonight against the lowly Detroit Pistons.

Dave Koehn has a front row seat to the action as the voice of the team. He tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News that the defense has been a true force to be reckoned with through five games.

Listen to Dave talk about this, Giannis winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, and more!