Slowly but surely, the NCAA is waking from its inexcusable slumber to modernize rules that were considered archaic decades ago.

On April 28th, the NCAA’s Division-One Board of Directors will ratify legislation that will allow student-athletes a one-time transfer without penalty.

Instead of sitting out the requisite one year, athletes will be granted immediate eligibility when transferring from one division-one institution to another.

Coaches are freaked out.

The same coaches who routinely leave their recruiting classes in the dust for an opportunity that is perceived as being better.

In November of 2019, the NCAA inexplicably denied a waiver that would have granted eligibility to Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter – despite missing a full season. The very same week, a player who played over 30 games one season was granted eligibility to play the next.

Allowing student-athletes a one-time transfer opportunity eliminates the ambiguity in the NCAA’s inconsistent decision making.

Slowly but surely, the balance of power is shifting. Student-athletes are seizing control of their lives instead of being forced to sleep under the NCAA’s antiquated rule blanked.

Pretty soon, they will be allowed to earn money…and I’m all for it.