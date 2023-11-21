SEG 1
RECORDED INTERVIEW Thrive Architects Principal Owner, Jeremy Bartlett, and Scathain Project Manager, Beth Daniel
TOPIC Waukesha Main Street Parade Memorial creation and dedication
SEG 2
TOPIC Greendale Marching Band at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SEG 3
TOPIC Experience with Milwaukee Food & City Tour’s Tacos & Tequila Tour
SEG 4 – 5
RECORDED INTERVIEW Cirque du Soleil married castmates Royer Segura and Emilie Sandburg
TOPIC Cirque du Soleil’s “‘Twas The Night Before” show at Miller High Life Theater on Thanksgiving Weekend
SEG 6
The Song You Should Hear: Cirque du Soleil’s “‘Twas The Night Before” version of “O Christmas Tree”