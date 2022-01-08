H ere are the winter weather advisories for the area: - 4:00pm to midnight for: Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. - Now to midnight for: Walworth and Jefferson counties A period of Freezing drizzle is expected this evening and overnight. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee says that light ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch is possible. Freezing drizzle could cause a light glaze and slippery spots on untreated roadways. Lesser traveled roads, as well as bridges, overpasses and sidewalks are most susceptible to ice buildup, so travel may become hazardous.