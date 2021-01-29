Five days after the last significant snowfall came to southeast Wisconsin, the next storm system is set to provide a similar snowfall this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued the following weather statements:

Winter Storm Warning for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Ozaukee and Washington counties from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge and Jefferson counties from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Counties in the Winter Storm Warning are forecast to receive 5 to 9 inches of snow, while counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches. Everyone should expect to see strong breezes gusting up to 35 miles per hour, which will cause blowing and drifting.

Overall, expect road conditions to worsen as the storm begins to impact the area Saturday evening. The worst conditions are expected Saturday night through Sunday morning.