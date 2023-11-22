A thoughtful gift can be a wonderful way to express appreciation to loved ones during the holiday season. Wisconsin’s towns and cities are brimming with local, small businesses to find the perfect present. Here’s to holiday shopping and having fun while you do it.

Stroll the streets of Ashland for local goods (Ashland County)

Head to the shore of Lake Superior for superior shopping this holiday season.Downtown Ashland has a lot of local stores and boutiques for clothing, gifts, home décor, crafts and more.You’ll have plenty of options to choose from, and stores cater to a variety of interests.

Check out The Union Boutique for upscale, fashionable clothing.The store is inside a historic bank built a century ago and offers a wide selection of unique name brand and local clothing, jewelry and accessories.Or you can head over to Home Expressions, a gift store specializing in home décor like table settings, picture frames and rugs.You’ll also find a lot of locally produced Lake Superior-themed goods.

For boutique accommodation in the area, reserve a room at the Blue Wave Inn.The architecturally gorgeous, five-room hotel sits right on the shore of Lake Superior.You’ll enjoy spacious rooms serving up expansive views of the lake.

Head to Stoughton for Victorian-style holiday charm (Dane County)

For a pinch of holiday season charm, visit Stoughton the first weekend of December for your holiday shopping.The city is putting on its Victorian Holiday Weekend between November 30 and December 3.

Garland, bows and lights will decorate downtown, while costumed characters are out and about at various events and activities.Definitely check out the Victorian Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, December 2, at the Chorus Public House for handcrafted gifts from local artists.You’ll also want to stop at the eclectic mix of businesses downtown.

Pick up a tabletop board game or collectibles from Gemini Games. Swing into Nordic Nook to find an assortment of imported Scandinavian gifts and apparel.Or browse the selection of intentionally curated goods at Grasshopper Goods, from mugs and cozy clothes to art prints and more.

Discover a diverse array of shopping in Cedarburg (Ozaukee County)

It’s not hard to find the perfect gift for someone special in Cedarburg.This Ozaukee County community has a quaint downtown made up of century-old limestone and brick buildings.The city is full of shops for all interests and ages.

The Gem Shop, for example, advertises itself as the Midwest’s largest rock shop.You’re going to discover a range of sparkling gemstones, minerals, fossils, jewelry and more.If you’re shopping for young ones, visit Itty Bitty Piggies.The store sells a variety of products and gifts for babies, along with clothing for infants and toddlers. For older kids, you can find adorable toys and educational books.

Then stop into Weeds, which specializes in sustainable and eco-friendly products including 300-plus varieties of loose-leaf tea, succulents and gardening material.Before leaving town, grab a meal and craft cocktail at Union House Cedarburg.The restaurant mixes up seasonal and staple cocktails like its Cherry Maple Old Fashioned.The tapas-style dining also gives everyone a taste of the delicious dishes being prepared.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com