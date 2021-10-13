With more than 100 wineries and over 200 breweries in Wisconsin, it’s safe to say that wherever you find yourself, there’s something delicious brewing nearby. This week we have a few recommendations for wine connoisseurs and beer lovers alike, sure to delight the senses.

Travel to East Troy for great beer and delicious dishes from down south (Walworth County)

Head to the East Troy Brewery, known equally for its mouthwatering, smokey entrees with a Texas flair, as they are for their five delicious home brewed beers on tap. The brewery has even created a unique, seasonally evolving menu where every dish is paired with one of their house-brewed beers. Chef Ashley Turner comes to East Troy by way of Texas, bringing her background in southwestern and smoked foods to dishes like the Half Rack o’ Baby Backs or the BBQ Loaded Sweet Potato. Try the Mrs. Grebe’s “Beer For The Breakroom”, a rich and creamy White Stout or their Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer, both made in-house!

Book a weekend stay at the Alpine Valley Resort in nearby Elkhorn, the perfect destination for a round of golf, thirst quenching cocktails at the Valley View Lounge and guaranteed relaxation in one of their cozy rooms or suites.

Try house made tap beer at Rhinelander Brewing Company in Rhinelander (Oneida County)

Rhinelander Brewing Company was founded by Canadian born craft beer lover, Ms. Jyoti Auluck, currently the President, CEO and Brewmaster. With more than 15 years of brewing experience, she’s crafted an incredible beer list at Rhinelander Brewing Company featuring more than 10 different brews. Tours are offered daily Monday-Thursday at 3:00pm and at 4:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays; reservations for the tour are required. If tours are full, you can substitute a full tour for a flight of beer and a take- home pack for the same price. Try their tasty Hard Root Beer, Chocolate Bunny American Stout, or the Uptown Girl Strawberry Blonde Ale!

Stop for lunch at CT’s Deli for a panini sandwich made with in house smoked meats and a fine selection of cheeses, served with a fresh salad from locally grown greens or a delicious cup of soup. CT’s which is short for Chef Tom’s, also has 8 craft beers on tap to go along with your scrumptious meal. Try their larger-than-life Lunchbox Bloody Mary, including a deli sandwich, ribs, cheese, pretzel sticks, jalapenos and more.

Head to one of the state’s most beautiful wineries at Belle Vinez Winery near River Falls (Pierce and St. Croix Counties)

Belle Vinez is a picturesque, Tuscan-themed, family-owned winery surrounded by the gorgeous vineyard. Whether you prefer your wine soft and sweet, big and bold, or anything in between, you can enjoy Belle Vinez wines inside their dining area, sunroom or outside on the patio right next to the vineyard. Homemade brick-oven pizza and a variety of appetizers pair well with their wide assortment of great wines.

Still hungry and thirsty? Venture to Hudson and check out the Urban Olive and Vine, a modern bistro designed to nurture the senses. Choose from their selection of fresh soups, sandwiches and wraps, paired with a glass of wine or hand-crafted tea beverage while grooving to live music or enjoying local merchandise and art.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.