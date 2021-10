The Green Bay Packers improved to 7-1 as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a thriller 24-21.

WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi and Greg Matzek break down the Packers’ victory over Arizona and look ahead to their next matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs during this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback.

MMQB can be heard on the Steve Scaffidi Show at 8:30a following every Packers game.

Click here for more MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK WITH STEVE AND BRYAN.