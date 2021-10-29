MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, testifying to the Senate’s Foreign Relation’s Committee regarding his nomination to serve as President Biden’s U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Barrett was nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador back in August. If the committee, chaired by New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, approves his nomination, it would then head to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Barrett has been Mayor of Milwaukee since 2004 and is the longest serving big city Mayor in the country. If he is confirmed by the Senate, he will step down as Mayor, at which point Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will serve as acting Mayor until a special election is called.

Barrett’s hearing in front of the Foreign Relations Committee will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd. You can watch the proceedings here.