Welcome to uncharted waters, Packer fans.

On Tuesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst made it abundantly clear the direction of this franchise is headed on to a full-on rebuild, even if they won’t use that specific term.

A 30-plus-year run of playoff wins and Super Bowls is something that is not normal. It has not happened to teams throughout their history, and here in Green Bay, it has been the model of sustained success. The key phrase here is “has been.”

At some point, this team needed to press the reset button and focus on rebuilding this roster instead of being timid about hurting fans’ feelings over a player who was once a practice squad member and who likely will not factor into this team when and if they become successful years down the road.

This type of trade for the Packers could have much more of an impact than any other player on this current roster can or would have. You can easily make the argument that Rasul Douglas was the team’s best defensive player this season, and although he will be missed, it was a move that needed to be made.

Turning Douglas into a third-round pick is the exact type of ammo Gutey can use to, oh, I don’t know, trade up, if need be, for a future franchise quarterback, let’s say, in round one of this year’s NFL draft. A 3rd-round pick has been used in multiple drafts for teams to trade up early in round one and snag their QB of the future.

#Packer fans – it is perfectly ok to be sad Rasul is headed to Buffalo and at the same time be thrilled Gutey turned a once-practice squad player to a 3rd round pick.



Also keep in mind. That 3rd round pick isn’t guaranteed to be made. Gutey has lots of ammo now to move around.… — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) October 31, 2023

If you don’t believe in Jordan Love, and you’re mad at the trade of Douglas, ask yourselves this: Would you take an aging cornerback over the prospect idea of a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye?

The Packers won’t tell you they are rebuilding, but you don’t have to look too far into it to know that is precisely what is happening.

It just may not be the way you or I like it.