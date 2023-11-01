It’s Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. It’s a mostly Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and music. A colorful celebration commemorating loved ones that have passed on.

According to tradition, the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31 and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours. The spirits of adults can do the same on November 2.

Member of the board of directors for Mexican Fiesta Tamara Olivas says it’s all about family, “It is typically celebrated at the cemetery, but nowadays families get together at home and they celebrate the same way they would do it in the cemeteries, and you would have pictures, the food, you would have the drink, and then of course the most important thing, all the memories that you created while they were alive.”

If you want to learn a little more about it, Disney put out a whole movie about the celebration, Coco. It’s a beautiful story based on the ideas of the holiday and family reunion concept.

El Dia de los Muertos goes back to the Aztecs, who had not just a few days, but an entire month dedicated to the dead. Festivities were presided over by the goddess Mictecacihuatl. The annual rite features skeletons, altars, and other trappings of death, but the ancient holiday celebrates life in its embrace of death.

A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion, and Spanish culture. This celebration really became a fusion of both worlds.

As the family reunions occur, everyone prepares a table of “Ofrendas” where they display photos of lost loved ones, their favorite food and drink and enjoy music and memories.

Mexican Fiesta is having a 2 day celebration at their location, Flores Hall 2997 S. 20th St. Milwaukee. Admission is free and open to the public.

Visit their website here for more information.