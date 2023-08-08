The Milwaukee Brewers have had quite the season thus far and are in the midst of a memorable one while currently leading the National League Central division over the Reds and Cubs.

It’s been a storyline-led season for Craig Counsell & Company.

From cold starts in Chicago to memorable major league debuts to unfortunate injuries that seem to never end.

Somehow, some way, this Brewers team has found a way all season long without consistent lineups, injuries, as mentioned before, and an offense that seems to fall asleep far too often.

However, One offensive bright spot for this team, and in my opinion, general manager Matt Arnold’s most crucial move this season, was not the trade deadline acquisitions. Not getting guys back from injury, but the call made Sal Frelick a major-league ball player.

Frelick has been the “sparkplug” he describes himself as and currently has 15 RBIs through his first 16 Major League games, a Brewers franchise record for the fastest to 15 career RBI.

The previous record holder for that spot? Paul Molitor, who we, as Brewers fans, can all agree, turned out to be pretty darn good.

After last night, there is no doubt about – Frelick loves him some home cookin’ too. In his 39 plate appearances at American Family Field – Sal, the sparkplug has ten hits, including three home runs and ten walks.

The final chapter on the Brewers is close to coming to an end this season but has yet to be determined, but for Sal in Milwaukee, the book is just beginning.