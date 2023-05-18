One team’s trash is another team’s treasure.

The analogy may be harsh, but it’s true.

Two weeks after being fired by the Milwaukee Bucks for a second post-season collapse, Mike Budenholzer is being linked with the Head Coaching vacancy in Philadelphia.

The 76ers fired Head Coach Doc Rivers this week for the same reason the Bucks fired Bud. At least one NBA executive is now linking Rivers to the vacancy in Milwaukee.

Former NBA Coach of the Year, Monty Williams is out of a job because he couldn’t guide the Phoenix Suns past the second round after trading for future Hall of Famer, Kevin Durant.

Williams, like Rivers, is also being linked to the Bucks.

Budenholzer, Rivers and Williams simply did not do enough this season with an MVP caliber player and additional all-stars on the roster.

So what happens when the coaching round robin yields Bud in Philly, Williams in Milwaukee and Rivers in Phoenix?

Ownership and front office personnel will tell fans what they want to hear, each coach will inherit a roster talented enough to win a championship, and they will be held to that championship standard.

That’s what it’s all about…or else.

