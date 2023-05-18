MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man from Georgia was shot and killed while driving in the area near Teutonia and Atkinson in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police say the homicide occurred at 2:41 p.m. on the 3900 block of N. 19th Place. Shots were fired and struck the victim in his vehicle. He continued driving and eventually crashed into a traffic light on the 2300 block of W. Atkinson Avenue.

TMJ4 News reported seeing a vehicle on scene with bullet holes in the back window that appeared to have crashed into a bus stop. A city bus was in the middle of the crime scene, as well as a downed stop sign and traffic light to the east.

A family member told TMJ4 that the victim was driving back from a funeral.

TMJ4 also reported witnessing an unrelated crash just a few blocks away near Teutonia and Roosevelt. It happened between two drivers just minutes later at 3:30 p.m. Both drivers appear to be okay.