With or without Aaron Rodgers, the Packers brand remains strong.

That’s what the NFL is telling you after constructing the Packers regular season schedule – one that includes five prime time games and a Thanksgiving day contest in Detroit.

Two games on Monday night, two on Sunday night, and a Thursday night game populate the schedule.

The NFL believes in the power of the Packers brand.

The NFL believes year-1 without Aaron Rodgers is, leaguewide, a juicy story.

Maybe the NFL believes Jordan Love is the real deal and worthy of primetime viewing

While flex scheduling could alter the schedule you see, the fact the Packers are slotted to play six games in an isolated window is eye-opening.

The NFL doesn’t do anything by accident.

