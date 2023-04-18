Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green – the dirtiest player in the NBA – continues to embarrass himself and the league with his post-season antics.

During the fourth quarter of their game-two loss to the Sacramento Kings, Green stomped on the chest of a fallen Domantis Sabonis. Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s ankle. Green took it too far with his intentional stomp.

Green defended his actions, citing a lack of flexibility to stretch his leg after his ankle was grabbed by Sabonis. Knowing he is facing possible suspension, Green is asking for X-Rays on his “injured” ankle. A desperate attempt to soften the league’s discipline as Green’s Warriors work to fight out of a 2-0 playoff series hole.

During his eleven years in the NBA, Green has pulled out all sorts of dirty tactics during the post-season. He’s bloodied the eye of Nikola Jokic and jabbed at the throat of James Harden, he’s kicked Steven Adams in the mid-section, and taken a swipe at LeBron James. With every action, or reaction, comes a list of tired excuses.

In 2016, Green’s insistence on turning the NBA into his own personal wrestling match earned him four flagrant fouls, and a game-five NBA Finals suspension costing his Warriors an NBA title.

Did I mention Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp?

Green is a front-runner who is the life of the party when things are going well, but when adversity strikes Green resorts to playing dirty. Plain and simple.

The adult equivalent to a petulant child throwing a temper tantrum, Green’s legacy will be more about his collection of fines, flagrant fouls, technical fouls and suspensions than it is about titles.

