RACINE, Wis. — When a hospital trip uncovered evidence to suggest that a small child was sexually assaulted in Burlington, Wisconsin, a 21-year-old who previously denied his involvement was brought into custody and charged for his alleged crimes.

The arrest was made on April 17, 2023, according to Racine County Sheriff​ Christopher Schmaling. Authorities from his office responded to reports of a child possibly being sexually assaulted and met with the suspect, Seth Beining. Officials say that he vehemently denied his involvement during an interview before the child was brought to an area hospital for examination.

When results confirmed their suspicion that the child had been sexually assaulted multiple times, Racine County’s Criminal Investigations Bureau acquired and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

RCSO officials say they interviewed Beining once again, eventually leading the suspect to admit to having sexual relations with the child on numerous occasions. Racine County authorities say that Beining placed blame on the child for initiating this contact.

He is currently lodged in the Racine County Jail. The District Attorney’s Office has submitted charges for three courts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 years old and one count of first-degree repeated sexual assault of the same child.

A forensic interview is set through the Racine County Child Advocacy Center (CAC). Trained experts will work with the victim in order to assess the extent of mistreatment suffered by this child. They will hold health screenings, exams, forensic interviews and provide advocacy services to the child through this process.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

