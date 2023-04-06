Golf is better with villains.

There’s a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after round one of the Masters. Fiery PGA Tour pro Jon Rahm, affable Norwegian, Viktor Hovland, and PGA-defector, Brooks Koepka.

Of the three, Koepka is the most widely criticized, but he’s not the only player who moves the needle of polarization.

How about fellow LIV Series player, Patrick Reed?

The 2018 Masters Champion is brash and unapologetic. Accused of cheating and stealing, Reed was kicked of his college team at the University of Georgia.

Controversy followed Reed to the PGA tour where rules incidents and accusations of cheating remain.

Slimy and untrustworthy, Reed is also not shy about saying what’s on his mind…even if that includes blasting his peers.

Then there is Sergio Garcia who famously lost it in a bunker and vandalized 5 greens before his disqualification from a tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Adidas happily parted ways with Garcia after his commitment to the LIV Series.

Adidas also recently severed ties with Dustin Johnson. Johnson has failed three drug tests while on tour and was suspended for having an affair with a former PGA staff member.

Tiger Woods’ off-course transgressions from over a decade ago, remain shocking.

Sports are great when we as fans have a rooting interest.

Sports are even better when there’s a team or person to root against.

Villains in golf? It’s exactly what the sport needs.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.