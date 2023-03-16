The Green Bay Packers have been lucky and have had the most consistent greatness at the most crucial position, in all of sports over the course of 30 years.

From Favre to Rodgers, life as a Packers fan has been great.

And, it dawned on me yesterday, listening to my favorite player of all-time as he talked about his likely departure from my favorite team – 18 years wasn’t enough and he wants to keep helping Green Bay

What do I mean by that?

Despite sharing some inside details on the situation, his words yesterday on the Pat McAfee show gave the Packers one last parting gift…

Trade leverage.

At one point, McAfee had almost 500,000 people tuned in to his segment with Rodgers, where the 4-time MVP , essentially gave the Jets a verbal commitment to join them for 2023.

Pair that with the addition of former Packers receiver, Allen Lazard inking a 4-year deal with the team, and the free agent class of quarterbacks being completely unattractive, the Jets have no choice now.

Trade for Rodgers or bust.

The Packers have their Plan A in place. Good or bad, Jordan Love will be the starter in Titletown in 2023.

The Jets? Well, they have a Plan A and a Plan A only – Trade for #12.

In my opinion, you do not pack up the owner, GM and multiple coaches to travel out to California to meet with Rodgers for hours, sign one of his guys to a massive contract, and are currently being linked to more of Rodgers’ buddies in Randall Cobb and Mercedes Lewis to just…not make a deal.

And, not make a deal over what? 30 spots in a draft?

If I had to guess, the Packer brass, GM Brian Gutekunst and President Mark Murphy were likely sitting back in their chairs yesterday with a smile a mile wide after hearing the interview yesterday.

Bottom line – There are many reasons to be thankful, this one is the cherry on top!