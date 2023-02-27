The Milwaukee Bucks are the hottest team in all of sports with 14 straight wins

Yes, the have the leagues best player, an arguably top 5 coach, and a fan base that constantly fills the arena to cheer on their squad.

But, one person who is constantly overlooked, is the guy who pulls all the strings and makes all the decisions – General Manager Jon Horst.

If you don’t recall, when Horst was initially hired in 2017, it came with much criticism – both league wide and on his own team as he didn’t even have the full support of the then coaching staff and others in the front office.

Fast forward to today…

What if I told you that under Jon Horst that Giannis ended up stayed in Milwaukee on the super-max contract, which, a quick note, many thought he wouldn’t.

The Bucks would trade for all-star guard Jrue Holiday, who continues to a crucial piece to a championship hopeful team.

Brook Lopez was brought in and completely took his game to another level, and after some under achieving years, head coach Mike Budenholzer was brought in, which has been a marvelous addition, regardless of what some fans may say on social media.

When there is a move to be made, whether on a trade or buyout, it seems Jon Horst is there to make it happen and give his team their best chance to win.

After the Bucks defeated the Suns Sunday for their 14th straight win, it also secured Jon Horsts 300th win as the Bucks general manager, which is good for 3rd most in team history, and with 16 more wins will pass John Hammond for 2nd all-time.

Bottom line – The Milwaukee Bucks are aimed to celebrate with another parade in downtown Milwaukee and folks need to start recognizing Horst as one of, if not the best executives in all of the league.