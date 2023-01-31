Luka Doncic had an interesting answer when asked about whether or not he enjoys the trash talk that comes in the NBA.

“Yes,” with a sheepish, villainous grin. The man just dropped 53 points, who could blame him.

The Association has always had some of the best trash talkers in sports, and real trash talk, not the pre-boxing match empty words. There were stories of subtle needling by Tim Duncan, the loud dominance of Kevin Garnett, and of course his Airness, Michael Jordan.

I love talking subtle, tasteful trash when I’m playing golf, but know when to turn it down. So in response to the viral clip of third graders acting like perennial All-Stars on the court, c’mon. That’s not trash talk, that’s just bad coaching. And reminder, the best in the world do what they do because … they are the best of the world.