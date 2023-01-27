The NBA is onto something with the new All-Star Game captain format entering it’s sixth year in 2023. And kudos to the NBA for not being afraid to tweak it over the years.

The first player draft with Stephen Curry and LeBron James was not televised and the players turned around to say “We gotta televise this.” So TNT listened and has televised the selections the last four years.

Now this year, another tweak coming. They will be selected LIVE shortly before the game on February 19th. The recess vibes of the live selection will be fun, but then you remember, this is the Association! There will be chirps, there will be smack-talk, there will be live reactions from the players.

I’m all-in on the drama of lining the players up and LeBron and Giannis picking them one-by-one. As a short, drive and dish, defense-first point guard, I didn’t take it personally when I was chosen last, I hope we see some petty reactions from the best in the world.