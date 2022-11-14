A win over the Cowboys is only the beginning of what’s to come for the Packers before their Week 14 bye.

Yes, they’ve snapped the losing streak, yes, it’s the best the offense has looked in a long time, and yes, it’s especially sweet to do it against Mike McCarthy and his new team. But it’s not exactly getting easier after this week.

Derrick Henry and the 6-3 Tennessee Titans await on Thursday night, a short week for both teams. Let’s say you make it though that game, awesome, back-to-back wins right? Next it’s the undefeated Eagles? In Philly? Oh that’s not very fun.

And just for good measure, this stretch of quality opponents ends with the Chicago Bears who have been playing better behind Justin Fields as of late, but as one Green Bay local says “I own you!”

This is just the beginning to see if the Packers are for real, because the rest of the NFC knows to not let the Packers get hot.