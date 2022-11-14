It took a bit, but could we finally be back on track? The Packers take the Cowboys 31-28 in OT, making things feel a little more like normal. Here’s hoping the boys can keep it up down the line. Take a look at some of the choice shots from Sunday’s game at Lambeau.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a play during overtime against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers hugs a teammate after kicking a game winning field goal in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers after Jones’ touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers fans hold a sign during their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after his team’s 31-28 loss in overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass while being tackled by Jarran Reed #90 of the Green Bay Packers during overtime at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a game winning field goal in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks to former Green Bay Packers Jordy Nelson during pregame against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers meditates during pregame against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: A fan holds up a “Thank You” sign for Veterans Day during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers shake hands after Green Bay’s 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)