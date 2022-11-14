A former University of Wisconsin wide receiver was among the victims killed in a triple shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday night.

Devin Chandler, who played with the Badgers in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to Virginia last year, was killed overnight, UW officials have confirmed.

Badgers running back Braelon Allen was among those to offer condolences after the victims were identified Monday morning.

Rest easy Dev 🙏🏾💔 — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 14, 2022

According to police, the suspect in the shooting, UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, opened fire on a bus carrying football players as it pulled into a campus parking garage late Sunday night.

University of Virginia president Jim Ryan identifying the victims as Chandler, Lavel Davis & D’Sean Perry. All three were members of the UVA football team. Two other people were injured.

The suspect has since been arrested.

The incident put the UVA campus on lockdown for more than 12 hours Sunday night into Monday morning.