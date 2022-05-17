After becoming a fan favorite during the Milwaukee Bucks run to an NBA title, many felt forward Bobby Portis had earned the right to be paid and would be lured away from the Bucks on a multi-year deal.

The People’s Champ.

Bobby Buckets.

Portis deserved to be paid but surprised many when he returned to the Bucks on a modest two-year, 9-million-dollar contract. It’s a rare occurrence when a player opts for a home-team discount.

After another strong season with the Bucks, Portis has earned the right to be paid and the Bucks should pay him.

In meeting with the media Monday afternoon, it’s clear that Portis is not interested in playing a second season below his market value – and he shouldn’t.

Bobby Portis is the type of player championship teams have. His effectiveness goes beyond the stats. He’s gritty, tough, does the dirty work, gets buckets, and never backs down.

Younger and cheaper is not always better. The Bucks tried that strategy using Semi Ojeleye to backfill PJ Tucker.

It didn’t work.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.