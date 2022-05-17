Criminal charges have been filed against two men injured in connection to one of the shootings in downtown Milwaukee Friday night. According to the complaint, 29-year-old Otis Green and 20-year-old Jeremiah Fraylon have both been charged with multiple counts of illegally carrying a firearm.

The criminal complaint states both Green and Fraylon were injured in the shooting and taken to Froedtert Hospital to be treated.

Green is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of felony bail jumping.

Fraylon stands accused of three counts; possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The complain does not state whether or not Green or Fraylon were directly involved in the shooting only that they were taken into custody with injuries and admitted to possessing the weapons.

There were 21 people injured in 3 different shootings Friday night.