MEQUON, WI- It’s a combination of smarts and creative thinking that’s propelled a group of high school students from Mequon to the finals in a prestigious international math competition.

Homestead High School students Adam Garsha, Jacob Schmidman, Eric Wan, and Ethan Wang seem to thrive under the intense competitiveness and discipline of a mathematics obstacle.

The team has made it through the first two grueling rounds; one that included participating for 14 straight hours in February.

“We started at about 8am and finished at 10pm. We had the option of working all together but we chose to work at our houses and connect the voice chat. We all signed into the website, looked at the challenge problem. We started to brainstorm. Once we decided who’s idea was the best, we started to work on it,” said team member and senior Jacob Schmidman.

They have now advanced to one of the top spots in the M3 Challenge.

The team will head to New York City on Monday, April 25 for MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge where they will present their final project and compete for up to $20 thousand dollars in scholarships.

