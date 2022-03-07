Do you find yourself feeling a sense of apathy? Are you frustrated by the lack of progress? Are you annoyed, angered, or disappointed?

Do you even know what I’m referring to?

Is it baseball, or Aaron Rodgers?

It’s both.

The league and player’s association are at an impasse after unsuccessfully trying to cram three months’ worth of negotiations into a ten-day period.

The hubris and arrogance with which the league is operating is deplorable and damaging to the future of America’s past-time. The players association, spineless in its negotiations in 2016, is trying to make up for the last five years of a bad deal.

And then there’s the attention-seeking Rodgers. The best quarterback in the business who needs to be told he’s the best quarterback in the business.

I maintain we won’t hear from Rodgers until the situation regarding Davante Adams becomes clear. That could happen in less than 24-hours, but most likely it will not.

Aaron Rodgers is a master at dragging things out…so is Major League Baseball.

