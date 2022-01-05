Hub Arkush should lose his MVP vote.

A longtime and respected NFL Insider, the Chicago-based Arkush created a firestorm Tuesday when he explained to a Chicago radio station, he would not cast a vote for Aaron Rodgers to win his fourth NFL MVP award.

Arkush called Rodgers “the biggest jerk in the league”, and “a bad guy.” But those opinions are not a crime. And they are not the reason Arkush should lose his voting rights.

Arkush should lose his voting rights for speaking publicly about who he would not vote for and why – while other voters are carefully considering their ballot.

More criminal is Arkush admitting he made up his mind in the off-season that Rodgers – regardless of how he played – would not earn his vote. That Rodgers eliminated himself before a single snap was played reveals an embarrassing predisposition.

So long as there are votes of any kind, there will be subjective bias, but how can one claim to be an informed voter when choosing to ignore the single more important component of the process: The results.

Hub Arkush should forfeit his MVP voting privileges immediately. It’s the only way he can save face before the Associated Press takes it away.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.